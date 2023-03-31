Hindenburg Vs Block: Dorsey-Backed Firm Pushes Back On Short Seller's Claims

About a week after a report from short selling firm Hindenburg Research cratered its stock price, Block Inc. has responded to some of the allegations—especially pushing back on elements such as fake users and fraudulent activity.

On March 23, Hindenburg Research put out a report and revealed that the firm had taken a short position against Jack Dorsey's Block. The report alleged that Block significantly overstates its active user base and also has compliance gaps that have allowed bad actors to mass-create accounts for identity fraud and other scams.

Block's stock fell into the red after the Hindenburg report was released and dropped over 16% on March 23.

As a firm, Block has two main offerings: Square—which makes point-of-sale devices—and Cash App, a mobile payment service provider. Hindenburg's report largely focused on Cash App's business and stated that there were mass instances of user-identity fraud and criminal activity being conducted using the application.

While Block has threatened to sue Hindenburg for its claims and the impact they had on the firm's stock price. A lawsuit is yet to fructify but Block has responded to some of Hindenburg's key allegations surrounding fake users, fraudulent activity and compliance measures at the firm.

"Thematically most of the questions we've received have to do with how we measure Cash App transacting actives and our compliance program," Block said in a statement, referring to questions the firm has received from its investors after Hindenburg's report was released.