Hindenburg Says Adani Group Attempted To Sidestep Firm's Findings
Here's what Hindenburg said in response to Adani Group's 413-page rebuttal.
Hindenburg Research has said in its latest response that the Adani Group attempted to sidestep the research firm's findings.
The Adani Group, in its 413-page rebuttal, rejected Hindenburg Research's allegations of stock manipulation and accounting fraud.
Calling the allegations stale, baseless, and discredited, Adani Group said it was the "malafide" intent of the financial research firm to damage the follow-on public offering of its flagship firm Adani Enterprises Ltd.
Hindenburg Research responded to the rebuttal on Jan. 29.
Highlights Of Hindenburg's Response
Denied Adani Group's claim that Hindenburg has breached applicable securities and foreign exchange laws.
It said the conglomerate has "predictably" tried to lead the focus away from substantive issues and instead stoked a nationalist narrative.
The group has attempted to conflate its meteoric rise and the wealth of its chairman, with the success of India itself, Hindenburg said.
Adani's ‘413-page’ response only included about 30 pages focused on issues related to report.
Adani failed to specifically answer 62 of the 88 questions asked.
The group largely confirmed or attempted to sidestep the research firm's findings.
Regarding Vinod Adani's transactions, the conglomerate did not seem to dispute these transactions and made no efforts to explain the obvious irregularities.
It is obvious that Vinod Adani is a related party to the Adani Group.
Adani Group claimed complete ignorance as to its largest public holders and their trading patterns.
