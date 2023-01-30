Hindenburg Says Adani Group Attempted To Sidestep Firm's Findings

Hindenburg Research has said in its latest response that the Adani Group attempted to sidestep the research firm's findings.

The Adani Group, in its 413-page rebuttal, rejected Hindenburg Research's allegations of stock manipulation and accounting fraud.

Calling the allegations stale, baseless, and discredited, Adani Group said it was the "malafide" intent of the financial research firm to damage the follow-on public offering of its flagship firm Adani Enterprises Ltd.