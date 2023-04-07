Hindenburg Report On Adani 'Seems Targeted', Says Sharad Pawar

Veteran politician Sharad Pawar has said that Hindenburg Research's allegations against the Adani Group "seemed targeted."

"An individual industrial group of the country was targeted, that is what it seems," the chief of the Nationalist Congress Party said in an interview with NDTV's Sanjay Pugalia.

Pawar, however, said if the industrial group has "done anything wrong, there should be an inquiry." But he does not think a Joint Parliamentary Committee is required on the issue.

"If the Supreme Court, whom no one can influence, if they were to conduct the inquiry, then there was a better chance of the truth coming to light," he said. "After the Supreme Court announced an inquiry, there was no significance to a JPC probe. It was not needed."

The Supreme Court has appointed a six-member committee to inspect the investors' losses due to the allegations by Hindenburg Research, besides asking the market regulator to probe the market rout.

Pawar's viewpoint differs from that of the Congress and some other opposition parties that have been demanding a JPC on the issue. Hindenburg Research has accused the Adani Group of stock manipulation and fraud. The Adani Group has termed the accusations "mala fide" and malicious".