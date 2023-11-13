Hindalco To Set Up Extrusion Plant To Make Aluminum Train Bogies In India: Satish Pai

Indian Railway Is A Huge Market

“We see that the Indian railway, whether it is the rake and bulk volume side or whether it is the passenger bogies, both are huge markets for us. So we are playing on both sides, and we are watching closely the 100 aluminium train orders that have just been announced by the railways, and we are planning a large capex project to put up a big extrusion plan to make those boogie bodies in India,” said Satish Pai.

The company will be investing to take advantage, because trains that run at a speed of 150 km per hour need to have a body of aluminium, he said. This is something that is followed by everyone across the globe and opens a huge market opportunity for Hindalco.

The company is looking to sponsor the project on its own and expects the extrusion press to cost about Rs 2,000–2,500 crore. Pai further said that the company is already looking for land to put up the press.

According to Pai, the company will be driven by internal accruals and will be able to comfortably manage the projects with the cash flow it generates.