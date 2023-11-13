Hindalco To Set Up Extrusion Plant To Make Aluminum Train Bogies In India: Satish Pai
The company is looking to sponsor the project on its own and expects the extrusion press to cost about Rs 2,000-2,500 crore.
Hindalco Industries Ltd. plans to invest between Rs 4,000 crore and Rs 5,000 crore every year, according to Managing Director Satish Pai. The aluminium producer is looking to complete the projects with the cash flow generated by the company.
The company, which recently announced a new alumina refinery and 150-MW captive power plant at an investment of Rs 8,000 crore, is also planning a large capex project to set up a big extrusion plant to make aluminium train bogies in India.
Indian Railway Is A Huge Market
“We see that the Indian railway, whether it is the rake and bulk volume side or whether it is the passenger bogies, both are huge markets for us. So we are playing on both sides, and we are watching closely the 100 aluminium train orders that have just been announced by the railways, and we are planning a large capex project to put up a big extrusion plan to make those boogie bodies in India,” said Satish Pai.
The company will be investing to take advantage, because trains that run at a speed of 150 km per hour need to have a body of aluminium, he said. This is something that is followed by everyone across the globe and opens a huge market opportunity for Hindalco.
The company is looking to sponsor the project on its own and expects the extrusion press to cost about Rs 2,000–2,500 crore. Pai further said that the company is already looking for land to put up the press.
According to Pai, the company will be driven by internal accruals and will be able to comfortably manage the projects with the cash flow it generates.
Demand Scenario
“In India, both the aluminium and copper demand are extremely strong; aluminium is growing at 10% and copper is growing at 7% and it is largely driven by electrification, building and construction, and automobiles,” said Pai.
However, talking about international demand, Pai pointed out that the demand for cans has now started to pick up after the destocking exercise. Pai also added that auto demand has stable double-digit growth, in addition to the strong demand for aerospace.
The only sector, according to Pai, is the building and construction sector, which is limited to the U.S. due to higher interest rates, which have impacted the housing markets.
Fall In Shipment
When asked about the fall in shipment, Pai said, “Sequentially, shipments have gone up 6%, and actually, Ebitda per tonne has gone back to $519 per tonne. So I think year-on-year it looks low because we went through a downturn with destocking of Q3 last year and it started to come back Q4-Q1, and we are happy with Novelis' performance as it is going as we predicted. With the can demand coming up, we are back to over the $500 per tonne Ebitda.”