Hindalco, Texmaco To Make Aluminium Rail Wagons, Coaches; To Invest Rs 200 Crore

Aditya Birla Group flagship Hindalco Industries Ltd. and Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd. on Thursday entered into a strategic alliance and announced a Rs 200 crore investment to develop and manufacture aluminium rail wagons and coaches that will help the Railways achieve emission goals and boost operating efficiency.

The companies are identifying land in the Eastern region to set up a manufacturing unit and will invest around Rs 200 crore, Sudipta Mukherjee, the deputy managing director of Texmaco told PTI.