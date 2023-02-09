Hindalco Q3 Results: Profit Misses Estimates On Lower Margin, Cost Pressures

“We are seeing core industries worldwide being buffeted by macro-economic and inflationary cost pressures, yet we delivered a strong operational performance with higher volume across India's business segments,” said Satish Pai, managing director at Hindalco Industries.

Pai said that though the India aluminium upstream business' Ebitda came under pressure from the surge in input costs and lower realisations, this was partially offset by higher volumes.

“Despite the hits of this quarter, due to external factors, we believe the long-term story remains positive backed by our strong balance sheet and resilient business model.”