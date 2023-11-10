Hindalco Q2 Results: Profit At Rs 2,196 Crore, Meets Estimates

Ebitda per ton for its American subsidiary Novelis rose marginally by 1% to $519 per ton mainly driven by higher volumes, particularly in can shipments which grew 12% sequentially. Novelis has maintained its Ebitda per ton guidance of $450-$500 per ton in Q3 and $525 per ton in Q4.

Ebitda per ton for its upstream Aluminum business rose 52% to $751 per ton driven by lower input costs while for the downstream business it fell 16% to $221 per ton.

Shares of Hindalco Industries pared gains declining 1.46% from the day's high of Rs 488.25, to trade 0.63% lower at Rs 481.4, after the results were announced, compared to a 0.12% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 at 2:37 p.m