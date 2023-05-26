China Recovery Bigger Worry Than EU Carbon Tax, Hindalco MD Says

Fundamentally, supply and demand of aluminum is pretty tight. There is no surplus aluminum production in any large way. What people are actually worried about is since China is 50% of the production and 50% of the consumption, if the Chinese economy does not pick up will there be an excess in commodities like aluminum that will then be exported to the rest of the world at lower prices? That is the fear that is keeping some of the downward pressure on aluminum. If aluminum demand in China is strong, then prices can go much higher in the second half of this year.