Hindalco Aims To Provide End Products, Not Just Raw Material, Says Satish Pai
This shift would be accretive from a numbers point of view, according to the MD
Hindalco Industries Ltd. aims to differentiate itself from traditional and typical upstream metal manufacturers by offering value-added products, according to top executive Satish Pai.
The company plans to shift from being solely a metal manufacturing entity to a solutions provider going forward, Pai, managing director at the company, told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah. The aluminum to copper producer will focus more on the machining and welding aspects of the sector, as it aims to be the end provider of products, rather than a raw material supplier.
This shift would be accretive from a numbers point of view, according to the MD. By being a solutions provider, the company will avoid the headwinds of volatile aluminum and copper prices, as margins tend to be more stable in the targeted business stream. The objective is to get Hindalco rerated, Pai said.
Satish Pai, managing director of Hindalco Industries. (Source: LinkedIn account of Satish Pai.)
Q1 Report Card
Hindalco's first quarter consolidated results beat Bloomberg estimates. However, from a year-on-year perspective, the company recorded a 9% fall in revenue, a 32% fall in Ebitda and a 40% drop in net profit.
The Novelis Inc. and India downstream businesses, as well as the copper vertical, will continue to perform well and grow in the future, Pai said. Novelis contributed to 60% of Q1 Ebitda and Pai expects good quarters from the company this financial year.
Regarding the can destocking in Q4 FY23 and volumes remaining down 6% in Q1 despite good predictions, Pai indicated that Novelis' management has seen volumes increase in July. The management anticipates can volumes will increase in Q2 and expects it to attain the $500 per tonne Ebitda measure sooner than previously envisioned.
Aluminium Upstream Business
Pai indicated lower confidence in the company's aluminium upstream business. Since the segment's margins are reliant on underlying commodity prices, the arm is the most susceptible to volatile prices due to economic sentiments in China and the macro economy, he said.
However, on a positive note, the first quarter saw increasing availability in the upstream business, Pai said. The quarter was also marked by falling costs and commodity prices, which were down 2% in Q1. The company has laid out a 3% drop in its second quarter guidance.
Sector Anticipation
Novelis achieved an all-time record quarter in Q1 FY24, delivering 200 kg of shipments for the auto sector, Pai said. Currently, the majority of the company's auto contracts are for electric vehicles. He expects that the EV segment to drive future auto sheet demand for the firm. He also expects strong demand from the growing aerospace sector.
Regarding the building and construction sector, single-user housing statistics have been rising in the past four months, despite the growing interest rates, Pai said. He views this as a sign of the market coming back up in the United States and expects that the rising interest rates may be reaching a plateau.