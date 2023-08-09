Hindalco Aims To Provide End Products, Not Just Raw Material, Says Satish Pai

Hindalco Industries Ltd. aims to differentiate itself from traditional and typical upstream metal manufacturers by offering value-added products, according to top executive Satish Pai.

The company plans to shift from being solely a metal manufacturing entity to a solutions provider going forward, Pai, managing director at the company, told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah. The aluminum to copper producer will focus more on the machining and welding aspects of the sector, as it aims to be the end provider of products, rather than a raw material supplier.

This shift would be accretive from a numbers point of view, according to the MD. By being a solutions provider, the company will avoid the headwinds of volatile aluminum and copper prices, as margins tend to be more stable in the targeted business stream. The objective is to get Hindalco rerated, Pai said.