Himachal Pradesh Tops Unemployment Chart In July-September: Labour Survey
Himachal Pradesh has witnessed the highest overall unemployment rate of 33.9%, followed by Rajasthan at 30.2%, among the age group of 15 to 29 years in cities during July-September 2023, according to the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS).
The PLFS data of the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) also revealed that unemployment among the 15-29 age group in urban areas was high among females at 49.2% in the July-September quarter of this fiscal year as compared to 25.3% among males in Himachal Pradesh.
In the case of Rajasthan, the joblessness in females in cities was high at 39.4% in the quarter as against 27.2% in males.
Jammu & Kashmir also reported a high rate of joblessness at 29.8% in the age group in cities.
In the case of Jammu & Kashmir, unemployment was high among females at 51.8% in the quarter compared to 19.8% among males in the period in cities.
The data showed that the overall unemployment in the country was 17.3% in the 15-29 age group in cities as per the current weekly status.
The activity status determined on the basis of a reference period of the last seven days preceding the date of survey is known as the current weekly status (CWS) of the person.
The overall unemployment was high among 22.9% in cities in the country in the 15-29 age group compared to 15.5% among females in the July-September quarter 2023, showed the data.
The survey conducted in 22 states, showed that the lowest unemployment rate was 7.1% in Gujarat followed by Delhi at 8.4% in the July-September quarter among persons of the age group of 15-29%.
Joblessness, or unemployment rate, is defined as the percentage of unemployed people in the labour force.
The NSSO launched PLFS in April 2017. This Bulletin for the quarter ending September 2023 is the twentieth in the series.