Hikal Shares Surge Over 12% After Q4 Profit Jump

Shares of Hikal Ltd. surged over 12% on Tuesday after profit jumped in the fourth quarter.

The pharma company's profit rose 80% year-on-year to Rs 36 crore in the quarter ended March, according to an exchange filing. Revenue grew 9% to Rs 545.7 crore.

The crop protection business revenue grew 22% YoY to Rs 236 crore in the fourth quarter, while the pharmaceutical business reported a revenue of Rs 309 crore during the period, compared to Rs 308 crore in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal.

Hikal also recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.6 per share, where the total dividend for FY23 stood at Rs 1.2 per share, as per an exchange filing.