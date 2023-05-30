Hikal Shares Surge Over 12% After Q4 Profit Jump
The pharma company's profit rose 80% year-on-year to Rs 36 crore in the quarter ended March. Revenue grew 9% to Rs 545.7 crore.
Shares of Hikal Ltd. surged over 12% on Tuesday after profit jumped in the fourth quarter.
The pharma company's profit rose 80% year-on-year to Rs 36 crore in the quarter ended March, according to an exchange filing. Revenue grew 9% to Rs 545.7 crore.
The crop protection business revenue grew 22% YoY to Rs 236 crore in the fourth quarter, while the pharmaceutical business reported a revenue of Rs 309 crore during the period, compared to Rs 308 crore in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal.
Hikal also recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.6 per share, where the total dividend for FY23 stood at Rs 1.2 per share, as per an exchange filing.
Shares of Hikal surged 12% to Rs 317.25 apiece, compared to a 0.22% advance in the Nifty as of 10:01 a.m.
The stock gained as much as 12.62% intraday, rising the most since March 16. Total traded volume stood at 67.7 times its 30-day average.
Out of the four analysts tracking the company, two maintain a 'buy' rating and two recommend a 'hold', as per Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 20.8%.