Hikal Shares Surge Over 12% After Q4 Profit Jump
Hikal Shares Surge Over 12% After Q4 Profit Jump

The pharma company's profit rose 80% year-on-year to Rs 36 crore in the quarter ended March. Revenue grew 9% to Rs 545.7 crore.

30 May 2023, 10:48 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: <a href="https://unsplash.com/fr/@sammoghadamkhamseh?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Sam Moghadam Khamseh</a>/&nbsp;<a href="https://unsplash.com/s/photos/pharmaceutical?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Unsplash</a>)</p></div>
(Source: Sam Moghadam KhamsehUnsplash)

Shares of Hikal Ltd. surged over 12% on Tuesday after profit jumped in the fourth quarter.

The pharma company's profit rose 80% year-on-year to Rs 36 crore in the quarter ended March, according to an exchange filing. Revenue grew 9% to Rs 545.7 crore.

The crop protection business revenue grew 22% YoY to Rs 236 crore in the fourth quarter, while the pharmaceutical business reported a revenue of Rs 309 crore during the period, compared to Rs 308 crore in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal.

Hikal also recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.6 per share, where the total dividend for FY23 stood at Rs 1.2 per share, as per an exchange filing.

Shares of Hikal surged 12% to Rs 317.25 apiece, compared to a 0.22% advance in the Nifty as of 10:01 a.m.

The stock gained as much as 12.62% intraday, rising the most since March 16. Total traded volume stood at 67.7 times its 30-day average.

Out of the four analysts tracking the company, two maintain a 'buy' rating and two recommend a 'hold', as per Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 20.8%.

