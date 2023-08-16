BQPrimeBusiness NewsHigh-Yield Default Rate To Climb As Pressures Mount, Fitch Says
ADVERTISEMENT

High-Yield Default Rate To Climb As Pressures Mount, Fitch Says

Fitch Ratings Inc. is concerned about the ability of US junk-bond issuers to pay back their near-term obligations as the Federal Reserve continues to raise interest rates.

16 Aug 2023, 8:02 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
The US Capitol building in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, June 1, 2023. Senators are scrambling today to agree on a plan for swift consideration of the debt-limit deal forged by President Biden and the House Speaker ahead of a June 5 deadline to avert a destabilizing default.
The US Capitol building in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, June 1, 2023. Senators are scrambling today to agree on a plan for swift consideration of the debt-limit deal forged by President Biden and the House Speaker ahead of a June 5 deadline to avert a destabilizing default.

(Bloomberg) -- Fitch Ratings Inc. is concerned about the ability of US junk-bond issuers to pay back their near-term obligations as the Federal Reserve continues to raise interest rates.

The credit grader expects the high-yield default rate to be as high as 5% by the end of this year, as banks pull back on lending and interest expenses weigh on company profits, according to a Tuesday report. Defaults by issuer count were 2.8% in July, up from 2.6% in June, the report said. 

“Higher interest rates continue to challenge speculative-grade issuers seeking to address near-term maturities and other liquidity-related stresses,” Fitch said. 

The forecast highlights how vulnerable non-financial high-yield issuers are to weakening global economic growth, inflation and rising rates, particularly compared to their investment-grade peers. Downgrades exceeded upgrades for Fitch-rated junk issuers since last year across most regions, the company reported earlier this month.

Health care is a sector of the highest concern for Fitch, with Bausch Health Companies Inc. dominating bond debt in the arena at $12.7 billion, according to the report. 

“If Bausch were to file for Chapter 11, it would raise the health-care sector default rate to 15% from 4%,” the report said.

Bloomberg is in the process of reaching out to Bausch Health.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT