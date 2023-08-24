High Tax Slab Investors And Their Debt Investment Taxation
Just like other investors, high-net-worth individuals also need an exposure to debt in their portfolio.
The rise in the inflation rates have once again put a break on any immediate fall in the interest rates in the economy.
While this might seem troubling in the short term, it is also an opportunity for investors to build their debt portfolio for the longer term by including higher yield investments.
Debt funds, which have a longer maturity profile, would be on top of the choice list for many investors. But this might not be suitable for everyone, especially those in the higher tax bracket after the recent change in the taxation norms for debt funds.
High-Net-Worth investors
The obvious option for them in times of high interest rate environments would be debt funds as these can give a better return when the cycle changes on the interest rate front and they start coming down. This is especially true for those funds that have a longer-term maturity in their portfolio holdings.
Experts and fund managers estimate that an instrument with a seven-year maturity would return an additional 700 basis points for every 100 basis points fall in the yield. This is significant because it means that when the rates actually come down in the economy, the longer-term debt funds could actually end up with double-digit returns.
Tax Problem
The gross returns might look attractive, but the key part is the net returns after tax because this can eat away a big part of the overall returns. The new tax structure for debt funds from April 1 is such that no matter how long the holding in the fund, this would be considered as short-term capital gains and the amount would be added to the income of the individual and taxed at the maximum marginal rate.
This would mean taxability at a higher rate, which can even touch 39% for those who have very high income and are part of the highest slab surcharge. When this is applied to the debt fund returns, the result is a sharp drop from the gross returns.
Hybrid Exposure
One way in which high-net-worth investors can complete their debt exposure is to go the hybrid route. The benefit of this is that depending on the category of funds, they can end up with taxation for equity funds where the exposure is more than 65%, which is seen in categories like balanced advantage funds and equity savings schemes or the exposure to equity could be between 35% and 65%.
The hybrid holdings have to be considered in the proper light as it is not a direct replacement for debt funds, but the investor is replacing the exposure to the debt component. For example, if there was to be an exposure of say Rs 15 lakh to debt in the portfolio as per the asset allocation need and Rs 30 lakh is allocated to such funds, then at 25% debt holdings, the investor is getting a debt exposure of only Rs 7.5 lakh.
This still leaves out another Rs 7.5 lakh to go towards debt. An additional factor to consider is the level of risk that the investor is taking. Equity savings funds, for example, have an equity exposure plus arbitrage along with the debt exposure. In case of balanced advantage funds, too, there will be an equity exposure and this needs to be looked at from the risk angle that it brings into the portfolio.
Stability And Net Returns
The exact type of fund chosen will make a big difference to the net return of high-net-worth investors. This can also provide a different element of stability based on the extent of the equity and debt mixture. Care needs to be taken to ensure that the total debt exposure limits are met as this will require individual calculations based on the debt exposure of the funds chosen. Reduction in the tax impact is significant for these investors due to the sheer size of the portfolio and this can end up with large absolute savings at the end of the day.
Arnav Pandya is founder at Moneyeduschool.