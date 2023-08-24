High Tax Slab Investors And Their Debt Investment Taxation

The rise in the inflation rates have once again put a break on any immediate fall in the interest rates in the economy.

While this might seem troubling in the short term, it is also an opportunity for investors to build their debt portfolio for the longer term by including higher yield investments.

Debt funds, which have a longer maturity profile, would be on top of the choice list for many investors. But this might not be suitable for everyone, especially those in the higher tax bracket after the recent change in the taxation norms for debt funds.