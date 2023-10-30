High Rates, Yields And Geopolitics Weighing On Markets, Says Rahul Chadha

The current bout of downturn in the Indian equities is reflective of a "perfect storm" as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, elevated interest rates, and rising U.S. bond yields weigh on riskier assets, according to Rahul Chadha.

"This is a perfect storm for risk assets. Historically, conflict in the Middle East led to a fall in U.S. Treasury yields; they have now spiked. This is now a new stagflation scenario where yields are spiking and inflation is high. Those have been the concerns," Chadha, the former chief investment officer at Mirae Asset Hong Kong, told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah.

India's benchmark stock indices fell for six consecutive sessions before recovering on Friday, triggered by global headwinds from geopolitical uncertainties, stemming from the Israel-Hamas war and the resultant rise in crude prices coupled with higher-for-longer U.S. rates.