High Passenger Vehicle Inventory May Slow Down Sales In Rest Of 2023

The high stock of passenger vehicles at dealerships is likely to limit wholesale sales in the rest of the calendar year, as demand comes off the festive highs.

Despite sales of over 10 lakh units during the three-month festive season, the inventory is yet to come down as companies continue to dispatch more vehicles to dealerships.

"The current estimated stock in industry is around 3.23 lakh units, which translates to about 30 days of inventory," Shashank Srivastava, senior executive officer of marketing and sales at Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., told BQ Prime.

Dealers prefer to maintain lower inventory towards the end of the year as buyers tend to defer vehicle purchases to get the latest model.

The 30-day inventory is higher than the usual stock of three weeks across dealerships. Automakers had shipped 3.90 lakh vehicles to car dealers in October in anticipation of robust sales during the festive season.