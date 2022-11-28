High Court Asks Bengal To File Affidavit On Allegations Of MGNREGA Funds Misuse
The petitioner alleged that fake job cards were prepared to misuse and misappropriate the MGNREGA funds in the state.
The Calcutta High Court on Monday directed the West Bengal government to file an affidavit stating its position on allegations of financial mismanagement in 100-day job guarantee scheme made in a PIL by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari.
The petitioner alleged that fake job cards were prepared to misuse and misappropriate the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act funds in the state.
A division bench comprising Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice R Bharadwaj directed the state government to file an affidavit before the court stating its position on the allegations made by Adhikari within two weeks.
The court said that the petitioner and the Union government may file their affidavits in reply to it within one week after that.
The PIL will come up for hearing again on Dec. 20, the bench directed.