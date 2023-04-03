HG Infra Engineering Shares Gain On Rs 998-Crore Order Win From NHAI

Shares of HG Infra Engineering Ltd. gained the most since March 29 after winning a contract from the National Highways Authority of India.

The company has received a letter of award from NHAI for the construction of a six-lane greenfield Varanasi-Ranchi-Kolkata highway from Deoria to Donoreshan villages in Jharkhand at a project cost of Rs 998.36 crore.

Shares of the company rose 1.70% to Rs 796 apiece as of 11:35 a.m. on Monday, compared with a 0.22% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50. The relative strength index was 58.7.

Fifteen analysts following the company have a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The consensus of analyst estimates places the return potential over the following 12 months at an upside of 21.3%.