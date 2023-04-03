BQPrimeBusiness NewsHG Infra Engineering Shares Gain On Rs 998-Crore Order Win From NHAI
HG Infra Engineering Shares Gain On Rs 998-Crore Order Win From NHAI

HG Infra to construct a six-lane highway from Deoria to Donoreshan villages in Jharkhand at Rs 998.36 crore from NHAI.
03 Apr 2023, 12:14 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source:&nbsp;<a href="https://unsplash.com/@christopher__burns?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Christopher Burns</a>/ <a href="https://unsplash.com/s/photos/engineering?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Unsplash</a>)</p></div>
(Source: Christopher Burns/ Unsplash)
Shares of HG Infra Engineering Ltd. gained the most since March 29 after winning a contract from the National Highways Authority of India. 

The company has received a letter of award from NHAI for the construction of a six-lane greenfield Varanasi-Ranchi-Kolkata highway from Deoria to Donoreshan villages in Jharkhand at a project cost of Rs 998.36 crore.

Shares of the company rose 1.70% to Rs 796 apiece as of 11:35 a.m. on Monday, compared with a 0.22% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50. The relative strength index was 58.7.

Fifteen analysts following the company have a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The consensus of analyst estimates places the return potential over the following 12 months at an upside of 21.3%. 

