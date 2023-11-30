H.G. Infra Engineering Secures Rs 1,303-Crore Contract From NHAI

H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd. has secured a new contract from the National Highways Authority of India to construct a six-lane Greenfield Varanasi-Ranchi-Kolkata Highway.

The total cost of the project will be Rs 1,303 crore, with a target completion period of 730 days, an exchange filing said. The highway will be constructed from Deoria to Donoreshan village, measuring approximately 35 kilometres. It will be built under the Bharatmala Pariyojana in the State of Jharkhand in hybrid annuity mode, it said.

