HFCL Bags Rs 67-Crore Order For Optical Fibre Cables Supply
The company has to execute the order by April 2024, HFCL said in a regulatory filing.
Telecom gear maker Himachal Futuristic Communications Ltd. on Saturday said it has bagged an order of around Rs 67 crore to supply optical fibre cables to a domestic telecom operator.
"We are pleased to inform all the stakeholders that the company, along with its material subsidiary HTL Limited, has received the purchase orders, aggregating to around Rs 67 crore for the supply of optical fibre cables to one of the domestic telecom service providers of the country," the filing said.
