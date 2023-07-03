Hero Sales Slump May Have Been Worse If FAME-II Subsidy Was In Place

The dip in monthly sales of India's largest two-wheeler maker may have been worse if the subsidy on electric two-wheelers was still in place, according to experts.

Sales of Hero MotoCorp Ltd. dropped 10% year-on-year to 4,36,993 units in June, according to an exchange filing on July 1. While motorcycle sales fell 12.63% to 4,04,474 units, scooter sales rose 38% to 32,519—primarily on a low base and partly due to buyers opting for fossil-fuelled scooters over battery-operated alternatives, said Mitul Shah, head of research (institutional equity) at Reliance Securities Ltd.

"The price differential between ICE (internal combustion engine) scooters and electric two-wheelers has widened after the removal of the FAME-II subsidy," Shah told BQ Prime, during an interaction on Monday. "So, a portion of buyers must have shifted to ICE as they wouldn't wait for EV [prices to come down organically]."

The removal of subsidies under the second phase of Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles reduced electric two-wheeler sales by nearly 60% in June from a record high in May this year, Autocar Professional reported, citing VAHAN data. Electric two-wheelers now enjoy a subsidy of Rs 10,000/kWh as against Rs 15,000/kWh earlier. The cap on incentives has been set at 15% of the ex-factory price, as opposed to 40% earlier.

That, however, doesn’t explain the dip in Hero MotoCorp’s motorcycle sales. The culprit here is the patchy recovery in India’s rural economy, according to Shah. "About 50% of Hero MotoCorp's domestic volumes come from the rural market, where untimely rainfall and heatwaves are affecting farm output."

That has a bearing on Hero's motorcycle sales. Once normal rainfall starts and agricultural output rises, the rural economy will revive, which will support Hero's entry-level portfolio, he said.

In an exchange filing on July 1, Hero MotoCorp said: "The onset of monsoon in most parts of the country and overall economic indicators bode well for a growth in demand, and industry volumes are expected to pick up leading into the upcoming festive season."

Hero MotoCorp didn't respond to queries sent by BQ Prime.