Hero Moto's 200 Million Sales Target By 2030 Is A Million Miles Away

India's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp Ltd. reached the milestone of 100 million (10 crore) sales in 2021 after 36 years of operations and set the lofty target to reach the next 100 million in just nine more years.

But the lingering effects of Covid-19, severe affordability crunch after a series of price hikes and the inevitable EV disruption may be casting a shadow of doubt on this ambitious project. The Delhi-based company continues to wait for the much-delayed recovery of the two-wheeler market.

“When we started from Dharuhera (in Haryana), it was a long journey and now we have produced the first 100 million units. In the first 29 years came the first 50 million and in the next seven, we touched another 50 million. I can definitely say sitting on the 21st day of the 21st year of the 21st century that the next 100 million units will come in less than 100 years,” Pawan Munjal, chairman and chief executive officer of Hero MotoCorp, was quoted as saying in an Economic Times report.

“We are now geared up for the next decade and next horizon, as we eye the next 100 million by the end of 2030,” he wrote in the FY23 annual report for shareholders, reiterating his target.