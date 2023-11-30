Hero MotoCorp's Pawan Munjal Offers Rs 25 Crore Deposit Against Seized Assets

Hero MotoCorp Ltd. Chairman and Managing Director, Pawan Kant Munjal, informed the Delhi High Court on Nov. 30 that he is willing to deposit Rs 25 crore against his assets, which were provisionally seized by the Enforcement Directorate earlier in the month.

The court had issued a stay on the ED's proceedings against Munjal in mid-November. The stay pertained to the proceedings related to foreign currency registered by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence on Nov. 3.

The court noted that Munjal had already been exonerated by the Customs, Excise, and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal based on the same set of facts, a crucial detail not disclosed during the trial court proceedings. The court found the petitioner had presented a compelling case for interim protection.

On Nov. 10, the Enforcement Directorate provisionally attached three immovable properties belonging to Munjal in Delhi under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

This action followed ED raids against Munjal and his companies in August, based on a PMLA case filed in response to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence's charge sheet, accusing Munjal of unlawfully taking foreign exchange out of India.

The Delhi High Court had ruled that, considering the stay granted on the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence's complaint, which formed the basis of ED's investigation, the proceedings by the investigative agency should also be stayed.

However, the court clarified that the stay is specific to Munjal, and the Enforcement Directorate is allowed to continue its investigation for other individuals involved in the case.