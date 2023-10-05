Hero Moto's Premium Push Gets An 'Overwhelming' Boost With Karizma Bookings

Hero MotoCorp Ltd.'s efforts to increase market share in the premium segment got a boost after its latest offering, the Karizma XMR 210, received nearly 14,000 bookings in the first month.

The motorbike, launched in late August, at an introductory ex-showroom price of Rs 1.73 lakh, has notched 13,688 bookings since, according to the two-wheeler maker on Wednesday. It will now cost an ex-showroom price of Rs 1.80 lakh in a new booking window, which the company will announce soon.

"The overwhelming number of bookings speaks volumes about the trust and enthusiasm that our customers have shown for the flagship motorcycle," Ranjivjit Singh, chief business officer at the company's India unit, said in a statement.

Hero MotoCorp is committed to delivering an exceptional premium riding experience to every Karizma owner, he said.