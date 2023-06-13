Hero MotoCorp's Focus Is On Growing Core Segments, EV Expansion, Say Brokerages

Hero MotoCorp Ltd. is focusing on growing its core segments by expanding its product portfolio and gaining market share in premium segments through more launches and variants, according to brokerages.

The motorcycle and scooter manufacturer company remains bullish on the domestic two-wheeler market, driven by a positive economic growth outlook against a backdrop of low penetration in the segment, Morgan Stanley said in a June 12 note.

"The company is focused on expanding the categories in its core business of the commuter segment (100 cc motorcycle). This is primarily due to the limited potential for further growth in its already dominant market share of 80%," Motilal Oswal Financial Services said in a note.

Shares of the company were trading 0.44% lower at Rs 2,916.05 apiece, compared to a 0.49% rise in the Nifty 50 as of 10:08 a.m. on Tuesday.

Out of the 47 analysts tracking the company, 24 maintain a 'buy', 13 recommend a 'hold', and 10 recommend a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 0.7%.