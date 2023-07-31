Hero MotoCorp To Close X440 Bookings After 'Overwhelming Response'

Hero MotoCorp Ltd. will close the booking window for the recently launched Harley-Davidson X440 on Aug. 3 after it received an "overwhelming response".

"It is heartening to see the increasing inflow of inquiries and bookings for the Harley-Davidson X440," Chief Executive Officer Niranjan Gupta said in a release on Friday. "The volume so far has surpassed our expectations, and we have reached a point where we have decided to close the online booking channel temporarily."

The company said the ramp up of production was already in progress in response to the demand, and the resumption date of bookings would be revealed later, with new prices for the next window.

India's largest two-wheeler maker launched the X440 in collaboration with Harley-Davidson earlier this month to take-on the monopoly of Royal Enfield in the middle-weight segment of motorcycles.

The production of the model will begin in September, and deliveries will start in October. The company will make the Harley-Davidson badged motorcycle at its Garden Factory in Neemrana, Rajasthan.