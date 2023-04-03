Hero MotoCorp Shares Rise More Than 3% After March Sales Numbers

Shares of Hero MotoCorp gained over 3% in late morning trade on Monday after the firm reported a rise in total sales for March.

The stock of the two-wheeler maker jumped 3.30% to Rs 2,424.50 in late morning trade on the BSE.

The company's scrip witnessed a similar movement on the NSE, where it rose 3.21% to Rs 2,422.75.

Meanwhile, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 87.86 points, or 0.10% lower, at 58,934.83 in the late morning session.

In a regulatory filing on Saturday, Hero MotoCorp said its total sales rose 15% to 5,19,342 units in March 2023, as compared to 4,50,154 units in the same month last year.

Domestic sales last month were at 5,02,730 units as opposed to 4,15,764 units in March 2022, the company said.