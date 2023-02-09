Hero MotoCorp Q3 Review: Market Share Gains Critical To Benefit From Recovery, Say Analysts

Hero MotoCorp Ltd. needs to address issues of concentrated product portfolio and market share losses to benefit from the impending recovery in industry volumes, analysts said.

The company’s sales fell 4% year-on-year and 13% sequentially to 12.4 lakh units in the third quarter ended December as demand for two-wheelers in the rural market remained weak. Profit, however, rose 4% aided by price hikes and lower expenses.

While the industry is ripe for a big recovery in volumes after a steep decline in the last few years, analysts said India's largest two-wheeler maker needs to plug these gaps in its strategy to exploit this cyclical recovery.

The company’s management said in its post-earnings call for the December quarter that it intends to gain market share through product launches in every quarter and by improving channel efficiencies to increase inquiry-to-sale conversion rates.

Hero MotoCorp's two-wheeler wholesale market share has slipped from 36% between FY17 and FY21 to 32% in the current financial year, Jefferies said. Over this period, the maker of Splendor motorcycle has gained share in the slowing segment of 100-110cc from 74% to 78%, but slipped in 110-125cc bikes and in internal combustion engine scooters, it said.