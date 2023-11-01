Hero MotoCorp Q2 Results: Profit Jumps 47%, Beats Estimates On Higher Margin

The company's sales fell nearly 1% year-on-year to 14.17 lakh units in the quarter ended September.

"Our results for the second quarter as well as the first half of the fiscal reflect our continued financial discipline and prudent capital allocation, even as we ensure premiumisation of our portfolio," Niranjan Gupta, chief executive officer of the company, said in a press release.

The Splendor-maker saw its margin expand 270 points as compared with the previous fiscal. The company said this improved profitability will allow it to deploy necessary "fuel behind growth priorities".

Lower raw material costs were a key reason behind the margin expansion. The raw material costs as a percentage of revenue from operations fell to 68.6%, from 71.8% last year.