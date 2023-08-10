Hero MotoCorp Q1 Results: Profit Jumps 32% On Lower Costs, Price Hikes; Rural Demand Drags

The company attributed the improvement in its operating margin to softening of commodity costs, accelerated savings programmes and judicious price increases.

"Our underlying margins in ICE business has returned to pre-Covid levels, providing us the necessary fuel for growth as we move forward," Chief Executive Officer Niranjan Gupta said. "The singular focus as we move ahead will be growth and market share."

He said Hero MotoCorp would see more launches of new models in this segment over the next few quarters "as we intend to win big in premium segment".

The company expects the momentum to build up in the coming quarters on account of favorable economic indicators and positive consumer sentiments. "With a slew of new launches lined up during this year, Hero MotoCorp is also accelerating its presence in the premium space."