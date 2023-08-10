Hero MotoCorp Q1 Results: Profit Jumps 32% On Lower Costs, Price Hikes; Rural Demand Drags
Sales fell nearly 3% year-on-year but rose 6.5% sequentially to 13.53 lakh units.
Hero MotoCorp Ltd.'s first-quarter net profit rose on better average selling prices despite a fall in quarterly sales.
The two-wheeler maker's profit rose 32% to Rs 824.7 crore in the quarter ended June, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. A consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg had estimated it at Rs 876 crore.
Hero MotoCorp Q1 FY24 Highlights (Standalone, YoY)
Revenue up 4% at Rs 8,767.3 crore vs. Rs 8,392.5 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 8,958 crore).
Net profit rose 32% to Rs 824.7 crore vs. Rs 624.5 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 876 crore).
Ebitda up 28% at Rs 1,206.2 crore vs. Rs 940.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,185 crore).
Margin at 13.8% vs. 11.2% (Bloomberg estimate: 13.2%).
The company attributed the improvement in its operating margin to softening of commodity costs, accelerated savings programmes and judicious price increases.
"Our underlying margins in ICE business has returned to pre-Covid levels, providing us the necessary fuel for growth as we move forward," Chief Executive Officer Niranjan Gupta said. "The singular focus as we move ahead will be growth and market share."
He said Hero MotoCorp would see more launches of new models in this segment over the next few quarters "as we intend to win big in premium segment".
The company expects the momentum to build up in the coming quarters on account of favorable economic indicators and positive consumer sentiments. "With a slew of new launches lined up during this year, Hero MotoCorp is also accelerating its presence in the premium space."
The Splendor motorcycle-maker's sales fell nearly 3% year-on-year but rose 6.5% sequentially to 13.53 lakh units. The slower demand for entry-level motorcycles in the rural markets has kept the company's sales under pressure.
Shares of Hero MotoCorp closed 0.78% lower before the results were announced compared with a 0.46% fall in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50.