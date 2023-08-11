Hero MotoCorp Q1 Profit Rises, LIC Reports Revenue Growth — Earnings Wrap
Here are the quarterly results announced after market hours on Thursday.
Hero MotoCorp Ltd.'s net profit climbed 32% in the quarter ended June on better average selling prices despite a fall in quarterly sales.
The two-wheeler maker's profit rose to Rs 824.7 crore in the April-June quarter, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. A consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg had estimated it at Rs 876 crore.
Life Insurance Corp.'s standalone profit surged in the first quarter even as premium income remained unchanged over the year-ago period.
LIC's standalone after-tax profit rose 1,298% over last year to Rs 9,544 crore, according to an exchange filing. The net premium of the company remained almost unchanged year-on-year at Rs 98,363 crore.
The company disclosed that the profit for the quarter ended June 2023 is not comparable with the financial results of the quarter ended June 2022 due to an accounting policy change in September 2022.
Sequentially, its bottom line fell 29% and its net premium declined 25% over the last quarter.
Hero MotoCorp Q1 FY24 (Standalone, YoY)
Revenue rises 4% to Rs 8,767.3 crore vs. Rs 8,392.5 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 8,958 crore).
Net profit is up 32% at Rs 824.7 crore vs. Rs 624.5 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 876 crore).
Ebitda up 28% at Rs 1,206.2 crore vs. Rs 940.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,185 crore).
Margin at 13.8% vs. 11.2% (Bloomberg estimate: 13.2%).
LIC Q1 FY24 (Standalone, YoY)
Net profit is up 1,298% to Rs 9,544 crore vs. Rs 683 crore.
Revenue rose 12% to Rs 1.89 lakh crore vs. Rs 1.69 lakh crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1.28 lakh crore).
VNB is down 7% at Rs 1,302 crore vs. Rs 1,397 crore.
VNB margin at 13.7% versus 13.6%
Biocon Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 60% at Rs 3,423 crore vs. Rs 2,140 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,355 crore).
Net profit is down 30% at Rs 101 crore vs. Rs 144 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 157 crore).
Ebitda up 79% at Rs 714 crore vs. Rs 399 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 829 crore).
Margin at 20.9% vs. 18.7% (Bloomberg estimate: 24.7%).
Container Corp. Q1 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue fell 3.5% to Rs 1,923 crore vs. Rs 1,994 crore.
Ebitda declined 17% to Rs 395.82 crore vs. Rs 478.81 crore.
Ebitda margin at 20.6% vs. 24%
Net profit fell 17% to Rs 245.19 crore vs. Rs 296.83 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 301 crore).
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue declined 2.58% to Rs 2,172.76 crore vs. Rs 2,230.32 crore.
Ebitda down 1.14% at Rs 171.69 crore vs. Rs 173.68 crore.
Margin at 7.9% vs. 7.78%.
Net profit is up 39.84% at Rs 314.34 crore vs. Rs 224.78 crore.
Sanofi India Q2 CY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 51.05% at Rs 706.1 crore vs. Rs 1,442.6 crore.
Ebitda down 56.33% at Rs 178.2 crore vs. Rs 408.1 crore.
Margin at 25.23% vs. 28.2%.
Net profit is down 60.77% at Rs 122.9 crore vs. Rs 313.3 crore.
NCC Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 31.88% at Rs 4,380.39 crore vs. Rs 3,321.35 crore.
Ebitda rose 32.91% to Rs 409.21 crore vs. Rs 307.87 crore.
Margin at 9.34% vs. 9.26%.
Net profit is up 33.57% at Rs 174.36 crore vs. Rs 130.54 crore.
Chemplast Sanmar Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 29.39% at Rs 996.41 crore vs. Rs 1,411.3 crore.
Net loss of Rs 63.97 crore vs. net profit of Rs 40.59 crore
Ebitda loss of Rs 34.52 crore vs. Ebitda profit of Rs 194.14 crore
Steel Authority of India Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 1% at Rs 24,359.10 crore vs. Rs 24,028.62 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 23,607.5 crore).
Net profit is down 74% at Rs 212.48 crore vs. Rs 804.5 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Net loss of Rs 67.27 crore).
Ebitda down 28% at Rs 1,648.82 crore vs. Rs 2,301.55 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,518.60 crore).
Ebitda margin at 6.8% vs. 9.6% (Bloomberg estimate: 6.4%).
MTAR Technologies Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 67.6% at Rs 152.56 crore vs. Rs 91.01 crore.
Ebitda up 38.3% at Rs 34.52 crore vs. Rs 24.95 crore.
Ebitda margin at 22.63% vs. 27.42%
Net profit is up 25.4% at Rs 20.34 crore vs. Rs 16.22 crore.
Kirloskar Oil Engines Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 29.5% at Rs 1,543.37 crore vs. Rs 1,191.41 crore.
Ebitda rose 52.7% to Rs 264.18 crore vs. Rs 173.03 crore.
Ebitda margin at 17.12% vs. 14.52%
Net profit is up 53% at Rs 125.53 crore vs. Rs 82.06 crore.
Apollo Micro Systems Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 2.5% at Rs 57.69 crore vs. Rs 56.27 crore.
Ebitda rose 28.8% to Rs 12.74 crore vs. Rs 9.89 crore.
Ebitda margin at 22.09% vs. 17.58%
Net profit is up 1% at Rs 1.65 crore vs. Rs 1.64 crore.
Oriental Aromatics Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 16.2% at Rs 195.69 crore vs. Rs 233.55 crore.
Ebitda down 94.4% at Rs 0.92 crore vs. Rs 16.42 crore.
Ebitda margin at 0.47% vs. 7.03%
Net loss of Rs 6.05 crore vs. net profit of Rs 8.41 crore
Torrent Power Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 12.6% at Rs 7,327.62 crore vs. Rs 6,510.31 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 7,033 crore).
Ebitda up 11.7% at Rs 1,184.78 crore vs. Rs 1,060.42 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,289.77 crore).
Ebitda margin at 16.17% vs. 16.29% (Bloomberg estimate: 17.40%)
Net profit is up 6% at Rs 532.28 crore vs. Rs 502.01 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 592.50 crore).
NBCC India Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 6.6% at Rs 1,917.87 crore vs. Rs 1,799 crore.
Ebitda up 9.1% at Rs 57.16 crore vs. Rs 52.37 crore.
Ebitda margin at 2.98% vs. 2.91%
Net profit of Rs 77.41 crore vs. net loss of Rs 4.85 crore
Ashoka Buildcon Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 3% at Rs 1,935.16 crore vs. Rs 1,879.38 crore.
Ebitda down 2.4% at Rs 473.30 crore vs. Rs 484.78 crore.
Ebitda margin at 24.46% vs. 25.79%
Net profit is down 46.5% at Rs 71.98 crore vs. Rs 134.66 crore.
Paramount Communications Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 28.6% at Rs 210.54 crore vs. Rs 163.73 crore.
Ebitda up 1.15 times at Rs 16.78 crore vs. Rs 7.79 crore.
Ebitda margin at 7.97% vs. 4.76%
Net profit is up 1.06 times at Rs 14.53 crore vs. Rs 7.03 crore.
Global Health Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 25.2% at Rs 773.04 crore vs. Rs 617.45 crore.
Ebitda up 34.2% at Rs 177.88 crore vs. Rs 132.55 crore.
Ebitda margin at 23.01% vs. 21.47%
Net profit is up 73.7% at Rs 102.01 crore vs. Rs 58.71 crore.
HealthCare Global Enterprises Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 12.9% at Rs 459.71 crore vs. Rs 407.31 crore.
Ebitda up 2.7% at Rs 73.34 crore vs. Rs 71.42 crore.
Ebitda margin at 15.95% vs. 17.53%
Net profit is up 47.2% at Rs 3.65 crore vs. Rs 2.48 crore.
GR Infraprojects Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 7.9% at Rs 2,478.23 crore vs. Rs 2,692.15 crore.
Ebitda declines 11.6% to Rs 607.36 crore vs. Rs 687.04 crore.
Ebitda margin at 24.51% vs. 25.52%
Net profit is down 23.5% at Rs 309.84 crore vs. Rs 404.86 crore.
BMW Industries Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 16.1% at Rs 157.52 crore vs. Rs 135.68 crore.
Ebitda up 36.9% at Rs 36.69 crore vs. Rs 26.79 crore.
Ebitda margin at 23.29% vs. 19.75%
Net profit is up 80.5% at Rs 15.57 crore vs. Rs 8.63 crore.
Orchid Pharma Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 39.6% at Rs 182.92 crore vs. Rs 130.99 crore.
Ebitda up 77.9% at Rs 22.14 crore vs. Rs 12.45 crore.
Ebitda margin at 12.10% vs. 9.50%
Net profit of Rs 9.40 crore vs. net loss of Rs 15.01 crore
Dollar Industries Q1 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 9.2% at Rs 328.24 crore vs. Rs 361.67 crore.
Ebitda down 27.2% at Rs 27.11 crore vs. Rs 37.22 crore.
Ebitda margin at 8.6% vs. 10.26%
Net profit is down 43.9% at Rs 15.13 crore vs. Rs 26.97 crore.
Ugar Sugar Works Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 41.6% at Rs 217.67 crore vs. Rs 372.78 crore.
Ebitda drops 75% to Rs 6.12 crore vs. Rs 24.46 crore.
Ebitda margin at 2.81% vs. 6.56%
Net loss of Rs 9.14 crore vs. net profit of Rs 5.74 crore