Hero MotoCorp Q1 Profit Rises, LIC Reports Revenue Growth — Earnings Wrap

Life Insurance Corp.'s standalone profit surged in the first quarter even as premium income remained unchanged over the year-ago period.

LIC's standalone after-tax profit rose 1,298% over last year to Rs 9,544 crore, according to an exchange filing. The net premium of the company remained almost unchanged year-on-year at Rs 98,363 crore.

The company disclosed that the profit for the quarter ended June 2023 is not comparable with the financial results of the quarter ended June 2022 due to an accounting policy change in September 2022.

Sequentially, its bottom line fell 29% and its net premium declined 25% over the last quarter.