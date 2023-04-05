Hero MotoCorp Introduces Voluntary Retirement Scheme For Staff

Hero MotoCorp Ltd. has introduced a voluntary retirement scheme for its staff as India's largest two-wheeler aims to build a leaner organisation amid gradual recovery from a multi-year slowdown and transition towards electric vehicles.

The voluntary retirement scheme has been designed to make the company "agile" and "future-ready", consolidating roles and "reducing layers to increase empowerment and agility", the company said in an exchange filing on Wednesday. "We expect this to improve efficiency within the company through a lean and more productive organization."

The VRS is applicable to its entire staff and offers a "generous package" that includes a one-time lump-sum amount, variable pay, gifts, medical coverage, retention of company car, relocation assistance and career, it said.

Hero MotoCorp is looking to streamline costs when India's two-wheeler industry has just about started to recover from a slowdown that began prior to the pandemic. Total dispatches hit nearly 1.6 crore in FY23, after slowing for three straight years. The sector and the budget segment, in particular, faces disruption as Indians are increasingly looking at battery-powered scooters as an alternative.