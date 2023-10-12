Hero MotoCorp Forgery Case: Delhi High Court Suggests Settlement Talks

The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the parties in the forgery case against Hero MotoCorp Ltd. to explore the possibilities for a settlement.

The complainant, Roop Darshan Pandey—who runs Brains Logistics Pvt.—accused Hero and its top officials, including Chairperson Pawan Munjal, of cheating, forgery and creation of invoices totaling Rs 5.9 crore in FY10. A case was filed on Oct. 5 after a trial court ordered it.

Hero approached the high court, seeking a quashing of the FIR and submitted that the dispute is to be settled by an arbitrator.