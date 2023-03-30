Hero MotoCorp Elevates Niranjan Gupta As CEO

The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp Ltd. on Thursday said it has elevated Niranjan Gupta as its new chief executive officer.

Gupta, currently designated as chief financial officer, head-strategy and M&A, takes over as the CEO with effect from May 1, 2023, according to an exchange filing.

Pawan Munjal will continue as executive chairman and whole-time director on the company's board, it added.

The company said it will announce a new CFO in due course of time.

"Gupta is a leader with sharp business acumen and a proven track record in delivering strong business results in a highly competitive environment. He has been instrumental in defining the organisation's growth story with his rich and diverse experience across finance, strategy and operational effectiveness in both developed and developing markets," Munjal said.