Hero MotoCorp December Sales Fall Marginally To 3,94,179 Units

Two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp Ltd. on Monday reported a marginal decline in total sales to 3,94,179 units for the month of December, 2022.

The automaker had sold 3,94,773 units in the same month a year ago, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

Domestic sales were higher by 1.83% at 3,81,365 units as against 3,74,485 units a year ago. Exports were, however, lower at 12,814 units as compared to 20,288 units in the year-ago month, the company said.