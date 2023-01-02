Hero MotoCorp December Sales Fall Marginally To 3,94,179 Units
Domestic sales were higher by 1.83% at 3,81,365 units as against 3,74,485 units a year ago. Exports were, however, lower at 12,814 units as compared to 20,288 units in the year-ago month, the company said.
Two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp Ltd. on Monday reported a marginal decline in total sales to 3,94,179 units for the month of December, 2022.
The automaker had sold 3,94,773 units in the same month a year ago, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.
Total motorcycle sales last month stood at 3,56,749 units as against 3,76,862 units in the same month a year ago.
Meanwhile, scooter sales were higher at 37,430 units as compared to 17,911 units in December 2021.
In the three quarters of financial year 2022-23, the company said it sold more than 40.58 lakh units, a rise of 8% as compared to the year-ago period.