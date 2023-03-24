Here’s Why You Should Consider Selling Some Of Your Digital Gold

Gold Price Spike

There has been a surge in the price of gold in recent times and this has topped the Rs 60,000-mark in India, which is leading to a lot of interest being generated in the precious metal. Along with the usual questions about the future price trajectory, it is important to understand that this bull run has led to big benefits for existing investors.

Those who are holding gold will be witnessing a big gain that is present in their investments, especially when it comes to financial investments. This is the reason why there has to be a strategy in place for the purpose of sale of gold.

The data available from Valueresearch shows that gold funds have returned 13% in the last one year and 12% in the last three years. Even when one looks at the last five years, the compounded annual return comes to 13%.