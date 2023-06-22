Pre-IPO Investors Net Up To 65% Gains In June Block Deal Blitz

Majority of the companies listed between 2021 and 2022 have seen their promoters and pre-initial public offering investors sell large stakes or exit the companies.

The analysis of the five most recent block deals based on June 2023 announcements showed that with the exception of Delhivery Ltd., promoters and pre-IPO investors of all the other companies earned 12% to as high as 64% returns from their stake sale.

The five block deals are: