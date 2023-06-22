Pre-IPO Investors Net Up To 65% Gains In June Block Deal Blitz
Analysis of the promoters' block deal showed that most earned 12% to as high as 64% return on their stake sale.
Majority of the companies listed between 2021 and 2022 have seen their promoters and pre-initial public offering investors sell large stakes or exit the companies.
The analysis of the five most recent block deals based on June 2023 announcements showed that with the exception of Delhivery Ltd., promoters and pre-IPO investors of all the other companies earned 12% to as high as 64% returns from their stake sale.
The five block deals are:
Delhivery Ltd.
Carlyle Investment Management LLC intends to sell its 2.53% stake in the company. The deal would include the sale of 1.84 crore shares for Rs 385.5 apiece.
The company was listed on the exchange on May 11, 2022.
Sansera Engineering Ltd.
Two shareholders of the company, Client Ebene Ltd. and CVCIGP II Employee Ebene Ltd., plan to sell a combined 14.1% interest or 74 lakh shares, in the price range of Rs 799.85 to Rs 841.95 per share.
The company's initial public offering went live on Sept. 24, 2021.
Kalyan Jewelers India Ltd.
The jeweller's major investor, Warburg Pincus, sold 6.4 crore shares for Rs 113 apiece, representing a 6.2% ownership in the business. The company went live on the exchange on March 26, 2021.
CMS Info Systems Ltd.
Promotor Sion Investments Holdings PTE sold a 13.7% share in CMS. In total, 2.12 crore shares were sold for Rs 300.23 each. The company went public on Dec. 31, 2021.
Go Fashion (India) Ltd.
Sequoia Capital aims to sell 10.8% of its ownership in the business. The transaction includes the sale of 0.55 crore shares for Rs 1135 apiece.
Go Fashion's initial public offering had gone live on Nov. 30, 2021.
The upside or downside to the above deals when compared to the upper band price at IPO are: