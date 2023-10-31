Here's Why Petronet LNG Got A Rating Downgrade From Jefferies

Jefferies downgraded Petronet LNG Ltd. to 'underperform' citing that diversification into non-core areas would deplete cash in the balance sheet.

The board has approved a Rs 207 billion capex in PDHPP capacity, with expected commissioning in the next four years. "Project economics are uncertain, given the lack of feedstock integration, weak PDH economics on large capacity addition in China, and the PP price trending below historical average," the brokerage said in an Oct. 30 note.

Petronet LNG's own ethane and propane handling capacity provides some cost savings, it said.

"We lower our FY24/FY25/FY26E by 2%/6%/16% on higher net interest expense, arising from accelerated capex."

Jefferies has set a target price of Rs 180, implying a downside return potential of 10%.