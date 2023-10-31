Here's Why Petronet LNG Got A Rating Downgrade From Jefferies
Jefferies has set a target price of Rs 180, implying a downside return potential of 10%.
Jefferies downgraded Petronet LNG Ltd. to 'underperform' citing that diversification into non-core areas would deplete cash in the balance sheet.
The board has approved a Rs 207 billion capex in PDHPP capacity, with expected commissioning in the next four years. "Project economics are uncertain, given the lack of feedstock integration, weak PDH economics on large capacity addition in China, and the PP price trending below historical average," the brokerage said in an Oct. 30 note.
Petronet LNG's own ethane and propane handling capacity provides some cost savings, it said.
"We lower our FY24/FY25/FY26E by 2%/6%/16% on higher net interest expense, arising from accelerated capex."
Petronet LNG Q2 FY24 Results
The company's consolidated net profit rose 4.5% year-on-year to Rs 856 crore in the quarter ended September, compared with Rs 819 crore over the same period last year.
Revenue from operations rose 7.5% to Rs 12,533 crore on higher sales.
Ebitda was up 2.8% to Rs 1,215 crore, while operating margin was 44 basis points lower at 9.7%, compared with 10.1% a year ago.
Shares of Petronet LNG fell as much as 3.27%, before paring loss to trade 1.66% lower at 11:23 a.m., compared to a 0.24% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50.
The stock has fallen 8.12% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 11 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 22, indicating the stock may be oversold.
Of the 34 analysts tracking the company, 16 maintain a 'buy' rating, 10 recommend a 'hold' and eight suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 22.9%.