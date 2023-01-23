Here's Why Most Analysts Retain 'Buy' On HDFC Life After Q3 Earnings

Most analysts retained their 'buy' ratings on HDFC Life Insurance Co. after the third-quarter earnings, citing stable and in-line performance.

New business margins will remain unchanged in FY23 as guided by the management earlier after its merger with Exide Life Insurance Co., analysts said. The nine-monthly performance has proved the same.

The merger between Housing Development Finance Corp. and HDFC Bank Ltd. is expected to be the key driver for the insurer's shares in the near term, according to Emkay Global.

The private life insurer’s net profit rose 15% year-on-year but declined 4% sequentially in the quarter ended December. Its revenue rose 38% in the quarter with net premiums rising 19% over the previous year.

Value of new business—present value of the future profits associated with new business written during the period—grew 22% to Rs 2,163 crore post merger for the nine months ended December 2022. VNB margin was unchanged at 26.5% against a year ago.

Shares of the company eased 0.10% to Rs 589.95 apiece as of 12:52 p.m., while the benchmark Nifty 50 gained 0.31%.

Of the 33 analysts tracking the company, 31 maintain a ‘buy’ while two suggest a ‘hold’, according to Bloomberg data. The 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 19.8%.