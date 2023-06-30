Here's Why Mankind Pharma Gets A 'Hold' As Jefferies Initiates Coverage
Mankind Pharma has a consistent track record of outperforming market growth and its share price has surged 50% since its IPO date.
Jefferies has initiated coverage of Mankind Pharma Ltd. with a 'hold' rating as its expensive valuation leaves limited room for upside growth, even as the country's fourth-biggest pharma company continues to beat market growth.
The brokerage has set a target price of Rs. 1830, an 8% upside to the stock's current market price.
Mankind Pharma consistently outperformed market growth and has surged 50% since its IPO date, according to Jefferies. Listed on May 9, the IPO was subscribed 15.32 times and listed at a 20.37% premium over its IPO price. It has also garnered the most analyst coverage of any new Indian stock in at least 12 years, according to Bloomberg.
Mankind Pharma focuses on increasing market share through targeted new launches and recent acquisitions of differentiated products. This strategy will sustain the stock's outperformance, said Jefferies in a June 29 note. However, the valuations—FY 2025 EV/Ebitda and PE estimated at 23 times and 21 times, respectively—leave limited upside, the brokerage said.
Sustained Company Outperformance
Mankind has outperformed industry growth by 3% over FY 2020–23. Its well-diversified prescription portfolio, strong over-the-counter brands with celebrity endorsements, and volume-led growth led to such growth. The company's strengths also lie in its execution capabilities, Jefferies said, as Mankind gained a significant share in the chronic therapy space despite being a late entrant.
Jefferies believes Mankind will be able to sustain its outperformance by establishing the right infrastructure. The credit for its growth according goes to:
The company focuses on increasing its share in already-covered markets via targeted new launches. It ranks among the top five in heart failure product launches in spite of the 40 competing players in the space.
Mankind's acquisitions: Panacea's portfolio in critical care allows the company to cross-sell other brands due to the increase in doctor face time.
The company's recent launch, Dydroboon, has been a success. It also plans to launch products with drug master file-grade APIs.
Furthermore, its field force addition of 2422 medical reps over the last two years should also increase coverage of specialists and the share of chronic therapies in overall sales, says the brokerage.