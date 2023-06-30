Here's Why Mankind Pharma Gets A 'Hold' As Jefferies Initiates Coverage

Jefferies has initiated coverage of Mankind Pharma Ltd. with a 'hold' rating as its expensive valuation leaves limited room for upside growth, even as the country's fourth-biggest pharma company continues to beat market growth.

The brokerage has set a target price of Rs. 1830, an 8% upside to the stock's current market price.

Mankind Pharma consistently outperformed market growth and has surged 50% since its IPO date, according to Jefferies. Listed on May 9, the IPO was subscribed 15.32 times and listed at a 20.37% premium over its IPO price. It has also garnered the most analyst coverage of any new Indian stock in at least 12 years, according to Bloomberg.

Mankind Pharma focuses on increasing market share through targeted new launches and recent acquisitions of differentiated products. This strategy will sustain the stock's outperformance, said Jefferies in a June 29 note. However, the valuations—FY 2025 EV/Ebitda and PE estimated at 23 times and 21 times, respectively—leave limited upside, the brokerage said.