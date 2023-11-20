Here's Why Mamaearth Gets A 'Buy' As Jefferies Initiates Coverage

Honasa Consumer Pvt., owner of the 'Mamaearth' brand, got a 'buy' rating as Jefferies initiated coverage on the company. The brokerage expects it to deliver sector-leading revenue growth over the coming years, coupled with improving profitability.

Jefferies has set a target price of Rs 520, implying an upside return potential of 48.82%.

At a time when fast-moving consumer goods incumbents are probably trying to tilt more towards profitability over growth, Honasa has a positive growth priority, according to Jefferies.

The company enjoys a significant moat as a scaled-up internet-first franchise. It has been able to transform itself into a house of brands, with 33% of revenue now coming from newer brands, according to the brokerage.

The company has emerged as a leading digital-first beauty and personal care franchise in India, commanding a 29% share of the direct-to-consumer BPC market and 5% of overall online BPC, it said in a Nov. 10 note.