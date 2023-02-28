Here's Why Jefferies Has A 'Buy' On Most Of India's Transport And Logistics Firms

Despite slower activity and the global slowdown dragging export and import volumes, Jefferies maintains a "buy" rating on most of the Indian transport and logistics companies.

That is because the sector should benefit from the base effect in the first quarter of fiscal 2024, Jefferies said in a Feb. 27 investor note. "We believe 2023 should see some follow-ups to the National Logistics Policy, continuing GST-driven organised players' share gain, and rising dedicated freight corridor traffic," the brokerage said.

Adding to this, Jefferies expects the global GDP growth to rebound to more than 2.5% in 2024, after falling to 1.8-2% in 2023, with volumes possibly bottoming out in the coming quarters.