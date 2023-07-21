Here's Why Jefferies Expects A Slow Down In Indian Oil Firms' Earnings, Margin
Refining profitability in OMCs is facing pressure due to the 50% year-on-year dip in diesel spreads, Jefferies said.
Indian oil marketing companies' earnings momentum may slow down as refining profitability faces pressure, according to Jefferies. Reversal in super-normal marketing margin is expected on the back of price cuts before the state elections, the brokerage said.
Among its OMC pack, Hindustan Petroleum Corp. remains the most vulnerable to any oil price rebound, the brokerage said in a July 20 note. The stock's one-year forward price-to-book ratio is trading at a premium to historical averages, which implies the lowest margin of safety in terms of valuations, Jefferies said.
The brokerage remains constructive on Bharat Petroleum Corp., where valuations are trading at a discount to historical averages.
Pressure on Refining Profitability
Jefferies states that refining profitability in OMCs is facing pressure due to the 50% year-on-year dip in diesel spreads. Weak domestic demand in China and its falling exports also weigh on the diesel margin, it said.
Moreover, the strong U.S. demand and production cuts opted for by Saudi Arabia and Russia have tightened the oil market. Russian Ural prices also started trading above their $60 price cap, narrowing the landed discount to Indian refiners; the discount is down from $12 to $5 month-on-month.
Reversal of Super-Normal Marketing Margins
In order to recoup losses last year, OMCs kept retail prices fixed despite steep product price corrections. This has resulted in OMCs making super-normal marketing margins of Rs 7 and Rs 11 per litre on diesel and petrol, respectively, the brokerage said.
Jefferies estimated that at the current levels of elevated marketing margins, OMCs will be able to recoup substantial losses made in FY23 by the first half of FY24.
The brokerage sees a high probability of diesel and petrol price cuts before the state elections due in November–December 2023. This will revert the marketing margins to the industry average of Rs 3–3.5 per litre.
Growing Private Retailer Market Share
OMCs are facing threats to their super-normal marketing margins as private retailers are selling fuel at a discount to other OMCs in order to gain customers, Jefferies said. This leads to erosion in the OMC's market share, it said.
The private retailer share of diesel and petrol sales rose to 7% and 8%, respectively, in June, according to a report by ET.
Capital Allocation Concerns
The brokerage states that the rights or preferential issues in OMCs are likely to accelerate capital expenditure in energy transition projects, which yield a single-digit equity internal rate of return. OMCs will struggle to achieve such IRRs, Jefferies said.