Here's Why Jefferies Expects A Slow Down In Indian Oil Firms' Earnings, Margin

Indian oil marketing companies' earnings momentum may slow down as refining profitability faces pressure, according to Jefferies. Reversal in super-normal marketing margin is expected on the back of price cuts before the state elections, the brokerage said.

Among its OMC pack, Hindustan Petroleum Corp. remains the most vulnerable to any oil price rebound, the brokerage said in a July 20 note. The stock's one-year forward price-to-book ratio is trading at a premium to historical averages, which implies the lowest margin of safety in terms of valuations, Jefferies said.

The brokerage remains constructive on Bharat Petroleum Corp., where valuations are trading at a discount to historical averages.