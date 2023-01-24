Here's Why ICICI Lombard Fell Post Q3 Earnings

Shares of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co. fell 7.86% in three trading sessions after its third-quarter profit missed analysts' estimates, leading most brokerages to cut their earnings estimates and price targets.

The company reported a miss on its after-tax profit as against the consensus estimates by 21%. The company "delivered a weaker-than-expected performance in Q3FY23 on all counts: a weaker premium, lower investment income, and a higher expense ratio", Motilal Oswal said in a report.

The management's guidance on operating expenses will continue to be high in the coming quarters, according to Emkay Global's insurance analyst, Avinash Singh. Consequently, the combined ratio, including claims, commissions, and other expenses, will remain high despite the claims ratio improving quarter-on-quarter, which may have prompted the street to cut earnings estimates and price targets.

The management stated in the post-earnings guidance that "in the first couple of years, maybe the combined ratio will be elevated, while our endeavour will always be to reduce it and bring it closer to maybe 102% in a couple of years."

"However, the management has stayed true to its combined ratio guidance of 104–105%, and hence, it does not seem to be much of a concern," Singh told BQ Prime.

On an overall basis, there has been no specific shift in the company's strategy or performance.