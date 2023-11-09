Here's Why Hindustan Petroleum Upgraded To 'Overweight' From Morgan Stanley

Hindustan Petroleum Corp. was upgraded two notches to 'overweight' from 'underweight' by Morgan Stanley given that its transformation is back on track amid multiple drivers for the "overlooked fuel retailer".

Morgan Stanley raised HPCL's target price by 46% to Rs 364, implying an upside of 22% from Wednesday's closing price of Rs 298.65.

The brokerage also raised the company's FY25–26 earnings estimate by 16–27% to reflect the lower net debt, execution of refinery upgrades, and rising global non-OPEC crude supply.