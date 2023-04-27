Here's Why HDFC Securities' Unmesh Sharma Expects Weaker Earnings Growth

India is not a fragile economy and it's the right time for long-term investments, but the short-term view needs closer scrutiny, according to Unmesh Sharma of HDFC Securities Ltd.

The upsides are capped as earnings would grow only 12% in fiscal 2024 as against market expectations of 18%, Sharma, the head of institutional equities at HDFC Securities, told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah.

He projected negligible index upside in an atmosphere of challenging macroeconomic factors, although the market is "not likely to fall off a cliff", he said. He suggested an allocation of 80% to standard themes such as banking, real estate and industrials, and 20% to contrarian plays.

"Look for long-term thematics in the mid-cap space," he said.