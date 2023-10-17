Here's Why DMart Got A Rating Upgrade by Morgan Stanley

Avenue Supermarts Ltd. was upgraded to 'overweight' by Morgan Stanley due to its grocery first strategy to re-engineer growth.

The profitability of the company will benefit once the growth flywheel kicks in, the research firm said. It increased the target price on the stock to Rs 4,471 from Rs 3,786, implying an upside potential of 14%.

"We remain bullish on the long-term opportunity given the substantial addressable market for groceries, with 96% unorganised. We believe D'Mart's model is well placed to take advantage of this opportunity," the research firm said in an Oct. 16 note.

Rising per capita income, the formalisation of a grocery market that was mostly unorganised, the rise in urbanisation, and bigger retail stores suggest significant opportunities for modern retail to grow in India, which makes the macro environment good for DMart.

"This creates a big opportunity for all players, and DMart's business model appears well placed to take advantage of it," the research firm said.

DMart also brings value to customers via low price points, to employees via ownership, and to suppliers through scale. Its reluctance to scale online thus far is a reflection of its strong focus on profitability over scale. DMart’s business model is such that it can invest a lot while earning high ROICs and achieve above-average growth, Morgan Stanley noted.

"Although we have full confidence in DMart's ability to balance growth and profitability, any delay or slower than expected network expansion (given their philosophy of buying land parcels) could slow the medium growth profile," the note said.