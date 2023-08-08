'Ignoring AI Today Would Be Like...': Here's What Wipro's Rishad Premji Said On Artificial Intelligence

Last month, Wipro announced a multi-year, billion-dollar AI investment plan and a new AI-first innovation system.

Along with the launch of Wipro ai360, the company also committed to making a $1 billion investment in advancing AI capabilities over the next three years.

Now, Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji has said that artificial intelligence should not be ignored.

In a tweet on Monday, Premji said that ignoring AI today would be like ignoring the mobile phone in 2007.

"Don't!" he said.