'Ignoring AI Today Would Be Like...': Here's What Wipro's Rishad Premji Said On Artificial Intelligence
Wipro has committed to making a $1 billion investment in advancing AI capabilities over the next three years.
Last month, Wipro announced a multi-year, billion-dollar AI investment plan and a new AI-first innovation system.
Along with the launch of Wipro ai360, the company also committed to making a $1 billion investment in advancing AI capabilities over the next three years.
Now, Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji has said that artificial intelligence should not be ignored.
In a tweet on Monday, Premji said that ignoring AI today would be like ignoring the mobile phone in 2007.
"Don't!" he said.
Ignoring AI today would be like ignoring the mobile phone in 2007. Donât!— Rishad Premji (@RishadPremji) August 7, 2023
Several users reacted to Rishad Premji's tweet, with most of them agreeing with his views.
"prescient Rishad. as you've often been!" a user commented.
"Absolutely True sir!" said another user. Take a look at the reactions:
Will AI dominate the business world, the answer is undoubtedly yes.— Priya R. Shrivastava (@priyaranjanshri) August 7, 2023
They said that about the Metaverse last year...the question is .... does there exist a safe and secure platform to use and monetize AI!— Donald Soares (@DonaldSoares) August 7, 2023
Premji in his letter to shareholders in the company's annual report said that "the next decade, we believe, will be the age of AI."
"We have been investing ahead of the curve to understand AI and leverage its power inside Wipro, and to create solutions for our clients,” Premji said.
"As with every emerging technology, AI will impact our professional, personal, and social life significantly. We are putting in strong guardrails and governance models for its usage both internally and externally. To us, this position of responsibility is an extension of our Company's strong moral center and sense of purpose," he added.
About Wipro ai360
Wipro launched Wipro ai360, a AI-first innovation ecosystem that builds on the company's decade-long investments in artificial intelligence (AI) with the goal of integrating AI into every platform, every tool, and every solution used internally and offered to clients.
Wipro ai360 will help unleash a new era of value, productivity, and commercial opportunities through the application of AI and generative AI, the company said in a statement.
“Artificial Intelligence is a fast-moving field,” said Thierry Delaporte, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Wipro Limited.
“Especially with the emergence of generative AI, we expect a fundamental shift up ahead, for all industries. New business models, new ways of working, and new challenges, too. This is exactly why Wipro’s ai360 ecosystem places responsible AI operations at the heart of all our AI work. It’s meant to empower our talent pool and be ubiquitous across all our operations and processes, as well as our solutioning for clients. We are ready for the AI-driven future!”