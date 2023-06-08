Here's What RBI Said On Sanjiv Bajaj's Option To Be 'Forgotten'
The central bank said it will examine the issue of telemarketing calls.
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India has to look into the matter of telemarketing calls even as individual banks can take a decision on it, the Reserve Bank of India said, a day after Sanjiv Bajaj said Bajaj Finance Ltd. will offer customers the option to be “forgotten”.
"We (RBI) will examine this issue," RBI Deputy Governor MK Jain said during a press conference after the announcement of monetary policy. He was answering a question on Bajaj's remark on pesky calls.
Bajaj Finance will offer individuals seeking to stop receiving telemarketing calls from representatives of the company the option to be forgotten, Bajaj said on Wednesday.
“You will see in three months’ time on our website and our web app, an option, you click it, and we will never bother you again. You have the right to be forgotten with us,” said Sanjiv Bajaj, managing director of Bajaj Finserv Ltd.
Meanwhile, on customers services standards, the RBI said its committee has focused on adequacy of regulation with institutional framework, the customer experience, redressal and extent of customer education and awareness.