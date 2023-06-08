Here's What RBI Said On Sanjiv Bajaj's Option To Be 'Forgotten'

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India has to look into the matter of telemarketing calls even as individual banks can take a decision on it, the Reserve Bank of India said, a day after Sanjiv Bajaj said Bajaj Finance Ltd. will offer customers the option to be “forgotten”.

"We (RBI) will examine this issue," RBI Deputy Governor MK Jain said during a press conference after the announcement of monetary policy. He was answering a question on Bajaj's remark on pesky calls.

Bajaj Finance will offer individuals seeking to stop receiving telemarketing calls from representatives of the company the option to be forgotten, Bajaj said on Wednesday.