Here's What Brokerages Say About Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio And Vi

The rising competitive intensity in the Indian telecommunication sector coupled with the upcoming state and general elections may lead to delays in tariff hikes, leading to accelerated shifts in market share, according to brokerages.

Analysts expect gains for Bharti Airtel Ltd. and Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. to be at the expense of Vodafone Idea Ltd. Revenue growth in financial year 2023 was driven mainly by a modest uptick in the average revenue per user during the fiscal.

Jio and Airtel have seen the highest revenue growth of approximately 18% and 17%, respectively. Nearly 60% of Jio's gains in market share came from urban A circles, while Airtel's gains have mainly come from rural markets in B and C circles. Vi's revenue largely remained flat as it continued to lose market share to an extent of approximately 1.2% year-on-year.