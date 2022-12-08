Here's How Your Home Loan EMI Rose In 2022

Since the start of 2022, the Reserve Bank of India has been engaged in a battle against inflation. Its primary weapon of choice has been interest rate hikes—a total of five increases has taken the repo rate higher by 225 basis points. Home loan borrowers in particular will feel the pinch.

Home loans, which had looked lucrative even at the end of 2021, are now significantly more expensive. In April 2022, a borrower could have potentially gotten a home loan at 7%. Those with high credit scores could have claimed an even better rate. Less than a year later, the interest on that same loan is going to change to 9.25%.

The equated monthly instalment on a 15-year, Rs 50-lakh loan taken in January this year would have been just under Rs 45,000. The total interest cost over the course of the repayment period would have been Rs 30.89 lakh. That is, if interest rates had remained unchanged.

All loans that were disbursed after Oct. 1, 2019, are based on an external benchmark-based lending rate. Most banks prefer to link their home loan rates to the RBI’s repo rate, and these lending rates are revised at least once every three months.